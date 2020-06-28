21100 JOSEPH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

AMAZING-First Time offered for lease- immediate delivery- $200.00 rent credit! Spectacular Huge end unit. Almost 3000 square feet of living. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, on 3 finished levels. End unit with LOADS of natural light. The natural light in this property is indescribable, you have to come take a look! Just across from Dulles Town Center. Brick front, deck, fenced rear, walk-out basement. Oak hardwood floors on entire main level. You will love the Brazilian Cherry floors on entire upper level. Kitchen boasts Corian counters, roomy island with wall oven & microwave. Complete with vaulted ceilings. Come take a look. Great commuter location, close to everything Loudoun!