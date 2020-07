Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous sun filled end unit. beautiful 3 level townhouse in Colonnade at DTC. Largest unit in Community. End unit with Deck, yard, fence. Fresh coat of Paint, Brand new carpet. Convenient commute and close to shopping, route 28, Dulles Toll road . One room in the basement will be used by the landlord for storage. Available Now.