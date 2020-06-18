All apartments in Dranesville
1610 LEFRAK COURT

1610 Lefrak Court · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Lefrak Court, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
The house has been very well kept. Fully Renovated with many cosmetic details; Kitchen with breakfast area, granite counters, ceramic tiles, S/S appliances; Family Room off the Kitchen with vaulted ceiling, fireplace & patio to enjoy summer barbecue; Hardwood floors, crown moulding, recessed lighting, custom closets. new landscaping, Fully fenced yard. Friendly neighbourhood. Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/ZJmEmmz0qrs. The property will be fully available to show starting on May 24th. the house is freshly painted, move-in ready on May 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 LEFRAK COURT have any available units?
1610 LEFRAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1610 LEFRAK COURT have?
Some of 1610 LEFRAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 LEFRAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1610 LEFRAK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 LEFRAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1610 LEFRAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dranesville.
Does 1610 LEFRAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1610 LEFRAK COURT does offer parking.
Does 1610 LEFRAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 LEFRAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 LEFRAK COURT have a pool?
No, 1610 LEFRAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1610 LEFRAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1610 LEFRAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 LEFRAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 LEFRAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 LEFRAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 LEFRAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
