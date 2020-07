Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Very large traditional single-family home, that has all the bells and whistles. Freshly painted, updated kitchen, with new countertops, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Refinished floors, new carpet or freshly steam-cleaned carpets. New toilets. A generous landlord will include pool membership passes AND will take care of landscaping. House has two beautiful fireplaces. Simply put, this is a must-see home and will not be on the market very long.