5500 Amberview Ct

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

1.Retired 1SG USA (First Sergeant) owner of 5 bedroom house, renting out furnished basement area, has private entry in back with one bedroom/living room/dinning area/bathroom. Internet/electric/water/heat/gas included. Will provide small refrigerator/microwave. Can use hot stove or other cooking utensils. Laundromat is 7 miles away/ No entry to upstairs quarters. Close to all stores (Harris Teeter, Food lion, Starbucks, Subway, CVS, Dollar General, Patient First) Intersection of Hoadly Rd and Prince William parkway.



2. Mature single adult/college student/DoD/contractor/education/professional



3.Furnished rent will be 1050/month with a one year lease or 1200/month with a six month lease.One parking space outside on main road.



4. Trash pickups are on Tues/Fri.



5. Must have checking account and have permission to conduct background checks.