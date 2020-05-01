All apartments in Dale City
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
5500 Amberview Ct
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

5500 Amberview Ct

5500 Amberview Court · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Amberview Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1.Retired 1SG USA (First Sergeant) owner of 5 bedroom house, renting out furnished basement area, has private entry in back with one bedroom/living room/dinning area/bathroom. Internet/electric/water/heat/gas included. Will provide small refrigerator/microwave. Can use hot stove or other cooking utensils. Laundromat is 7 miles away/ No entry to upstairs quarters. Close to all stores (Harris Teeter, Food lion, Starbucks, Subway, CVS, Dollar General, Patient First) Intersection of Hoadly Rd and Prince William parkway.

2. Mature single adult/college student/DoD/contractor/education/professional

3.Furnished rent will be 1050/month with a one year lease or 1200/month with a six month lease.One parking space outside on main road.

4. Trash pickups are on Tues/Fri.

5. Must have checking account and have permission to conduct background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

