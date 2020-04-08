4882 DANE RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhouse Style 3+ Level Condo. **1 Car Garage. ** Just 5 year New Community Lovely Home. ** No Tenant lived here before. Gorgeous Kitchen with Granite Counter-Tops and SS Appliances. Large Island with Granite Counters** Large Living Room with Wood Floors. ** Luxury 2 Master bedroom suits with large Walk-in Closets. Two Spacious Tremendous Walk-in STORAGE in Every level. Living Room to Balcony with Great Common Area. ** Close to Restaurants, Groceries, McDonald and Commuter Lots. ** You will Love it !!