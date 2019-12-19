All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:37 PM

14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE

14457 Silverdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14457 Silverdale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Silverdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
great location large back yard with huge storage in the back 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE have any available units?
14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14457 SILVERDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Accessible ApartmentsDale City Apartments with Balcony
Dale City Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia