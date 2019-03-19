5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage pet friendly

2 level condo with 3 bd & 2.5 ba, 1 car garage & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen & dining area w/hardwoods & plenty of cabinet space, opening to wide balcony. Light-filled large living room w/2 sided gas fireplace. Upper level features spacious master suite w/vaulted ceiling, walk in closet & luxury bath w/soaking tub & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms, hall full bath & laundry on upper level. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, community center, pool and fitness center. Close to commuter routes I-95 & Prince William Pky. Tenant is responsible for some utilities, minor int maintenance, renters ins, and filter prgrm ($15/mo). No Pets. Min income $72,000/year. Max 2 incomes cons to qualify. Good Credit Req.Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional security deposit and monthly rent charge (per pet).