County Center, VA
5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE

5127 Anchorstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Anchorstone Dr, County Center, VA 22192
Prince William County Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
2 level condo with 3 bd & 2.5 ba, 1 car garage & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen & dining area w/hardwoods & plenty of cabinet space, opening to wide balcony. Light-filled large living room w/2 sided gas fireplace. Upper level features spacious master suite w/vaulted ceiling, walk in closet & luxury bath w/soaking tub & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms, hall full bath & laundry on upper level. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, community center, pool and fitness center. Close to commuter routes I-95 & Prince William Pky. Tenant is responsible for some utilities, minor int maintenance, renters ins, and filter prgrm ($15/mo). No Pets. Min income $72,000/year. Max 2 incomes cons to qualify. Good Credit Req.Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional security deposit and monthly rent charge (per pet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5127 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
