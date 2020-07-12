/
/
/
prince william county center
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:12 PM
256 Apartments for rent in Prince William County Center, County Center, VA
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4829 CAVALLO WAY
4829 Cavallo Way, County Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2882 sqft
Basement Rental, Living Room, Bedroom, Full Bath, Washer and Dryer, approx. 800 SF
Results within 1 mile of Prince William County Center
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12904 Kidwell Dr
12904 Kidwell Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1920 sqft
Welcome Home! Single Family home with NO HOA! As soon as you enter the front door on you left you will see your living room and on the right is your formal dining room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4416 BERWICK PL
4416 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
13323 KERRYDALE ROAD
13323 Kerrydale Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1732 sqft
4 Bed 2 bath home in renovation - New paint, carpet, tiled bathroom, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops and painted spacious deck. Property is currently under renovation and will be completed soon.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5187 SALT POND PLACE
5187 Salt Pond Place, County Center, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5187 SALT POND PLACE in County Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
13410 HILLENDALE DRIVE
13410 Hillendale Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1367 sqft
2 lvl Rambler 4brm, 2ba, Main lvl-LR AND 3 bedrooms with hardwood floor, full bath. Lower lvl with 1 Br / Rec Area with attached full bath, Kitchen, Dining Room. Main lvl-LR and 3 bedrooms with new hardwood floor, full bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12969 Queen Chapel Road
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4528 KINGSTON ROAD
4528 Kingston Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1740 sqft
3 Bed plus one NTC in the basement. 3 Full baths. Granite counters, Hardwoods on main level & carpet & tile floors throughout. Family room w/fireplace & All Season sitting room w/ sliding Glass Doors to private fenced rear yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5252 Aetna Springs Rd
5252 Aetna Springs Road, Dale City, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1400 sqft
Luxurious\Very Spacious Basement for Rent - Property Id: 317788 Specious 1400 square feet basement for rent. (Hoadly rd ).
Results within 5 miles of Prince William County Center
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14718 Cloyd Way
14718 Cloyd Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
14718 Cloyd Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and spacious 3 level single family home. - Due to COVID19 no in person visits are not permitted at this time. Video Tour available at https://youtu.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE
11965 Dolly Madison Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 LOVELY HOME ON A CUL DE SAC IN LAKE RIDGE - SPLIT FOYER LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC IN SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF LAKE RIDGE. 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH. ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12257 Stevenson Court
12257 Stevenson Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
857 sqft
- Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 full bath 2nd floor home! Brand New walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room with Vaulted Ceilings.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
15722 Brandywine Road
15722 Brandywine Road, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1744 sqft
GORGEOUS 4BR/3BA IN DESIRED MONTCLAIR COMMUNITY. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ POTENTIAL 5TH BD. PRESTIGIOUS Country Club Living. Beautiful Split Foyer on Stunning, Landscaped Lot. "MONTCLAIR" Fish, Sail or Swim in 108 ACRE Lake w/ 3 Beaches.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15061 CAMELLIA LANE
15061 Camellia Lane, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2708 sqft
Nestled in the trees, this 3 level colonial is convenient to everything. Community has private beaches and playgrounds, close to quantico and easy commute to DC. 3 season sun room with 3 level deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14674 Fox Glove Ct
14674 Fox Glove Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
14674 Fox Glove Ct Available 07/21/20 Ready to go - This three level townhome is updated, painted, new carpet etc ready to go to new tenant now. Come see this gem. Walkout basement to fenced yard backing to trees. Parking in front.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VALake Ridge, VACounty Center, VADale City, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VA