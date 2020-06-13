/
/
county center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM
323 Apartments for rent in County Center, VA📍
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4947 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4947 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage TH with 3-levels above ground. 3 bedrooms, 2 FB, 2 HB. Newer carpet. Renovated bathrooms. Newer Refr. with ice maker. Newer Washer/Dryer. Open Kitchen with granite counter top, large C-island, and wood floor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4941 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4941 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Well maintained, sun filled three level home with plenty of parking. This property has hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, breakfast room, over sized soaking tub in the master bathroom along with a separate shower.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4805 GRAND MASTERS WAY
4805 Grand Masters Way, County Center, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6226 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST 2020**ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM TENANTS SIGHT UNSEEN CURRENTLY**Highly sought after golf course community of River Falls **Newer carpeting***Beautiful 4 level home**Very Clean and updated**Open floor plan with breakfast
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4000 GENESEE PL #C-105
4000 Genesee Pl, County Center, VA
Studio
$2,000
Welcome to the Courts at County Center. This versatile professional office space allows for many uses and can be customized to the owner's preference.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4829 CAVALLO WAY
4829 Cavallo Way, County Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2882 sqft
Basement Rental, Living Room, Bedroom, Full Bath, Washer and Dryer, approx. 800 SF
Results within 1 mile of County Center
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Kirkdale
1 Unit Available
13491 KEYTONE ROAD
13491 Keytone Road, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN 5 BEDROOM WITH 3 FULL BATHS, SCREENED IN PORCH, LARGE DECK, FULLY FENCED IN REAR YARD WITH SHED***TERRIFIC CLEARED FLAT YARD****SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WOOD BURNING STOVE IN WALK-OUT REC.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
12658 MONARCH COURT
12658 Monarch Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
This gorgeous property is located in the sought after Lake Ridge community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Queensdale
1 Unit Available
12969 QUEEN CHAPEL ROAD
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2854 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4761 CHARTER COURT
4761 Charter Court, Lake Ridge, VA
7 Bedrooms
$3,750
6282 sqft
Have you ever had a family member ask it they can have their own room? Or tired of cleaning up someones bathroom?? No excuses here with 7+ bedrooms and Baths.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Queensdale
1 Unit Available
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of County Center
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
49 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Westridge
26 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
16 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
4211 Holiday Ct
4211 Holiday Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4211 Holiday Ct - Charming and well maintained home. Beautiful updated kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Corian Counter tops, Updated Bathrooms, plenty of closet space, newer windows, large fenced back yard with patio for entertaining.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1183 sqft
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3877 sqft
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for County Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,200.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in County Center include Prince William County Center.
Some of the colleges located in the County Center area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to County Center from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VA