STUNNING end unit townhouse condo with an attached garage and plenty of extra parking! Hardwoods on the main with a gas fireplace. Many community amenities including a pool and exercise room. Trash, water, sewer, and lawn care is all included! Stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with a separate tub and shower. Fabulous locations close to shopping, dining & major commuter routes. Charles J. Colgan High school district. THIS IS THE ONE! Available 1 August.