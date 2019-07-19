4865 CAVALLO WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

A beautifully appointed Townhome that is so close to everything yet nestled in a corner area of the community. A quiet serene neighborhood. Plenty of room for your family and easy entertaining with a huge Gourmet Kitchen and spacious floor plan. 2 minutes to the P.W. Pkwy. 15 min to Potomac Mills Mall, and Potomac Town Center. Great Walkability Score. Certified Funds made out to BHHS Select Realty. Application fee 50.00/Adult & Online applications only - https://www.bhhsselect.com/ choose Rental Application at top of page.