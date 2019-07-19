All apartments in County Center
4865 CAVALLO WAY

4865 Cavallo Way · No Longer Available
Location

4865 Cavallo Way, County Center, VA 22192
Prince William County Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A beautifully appointed Townhome that is so close to everything yet nestled in a corner area of the community. A quiet serene neighborhood. Plenty of room for your family and easy entertaining with a huge Gourmet Kitchen and spacious floor plan. 2 minutes to the P.W. Pkwy. 15 min to Potomac Mills Mall, and Potomac Town Center. Great Walkability Score. Certified Funds made out to BHHS Select Realty. Application fee 50.00/Adult & Online applications only - https://www.bhhsselect.com/ choose Rental Application at top of page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 CAVALLO WAY have any available units?
4865 CAVALLO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 4865 CAVALLO WAY have?
Some of 4865 CAVALLO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 CAVALLO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4865 CAVALLO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 CAVALLO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4865 CAVALLO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in County Center.
Does 4865 CAVALLO WAY offer parking?
No, 4865 CAVALLO WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4865 CAVALLO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4865 CAVALLO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 CAVALLO WAY have a pool?
No, 4865 CAVALLO WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4865 CAVALLO WAY have accessible units?
No, 4865 CAVALLO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 CAVALLO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 CAVALLO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 CAVALLO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 CAVALLO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
