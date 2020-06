Amenities

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST 2020**ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM TENANTS SIGHT UNSEEN CURRENTLY**Highly sought after golf course community of River Falls **Newer carpeting***Beautiful 4 level home**Very Clean and updated**Open floor plan with breakfast nook and large family room**Fully finished basement with wet Bar***Huge master suite with Luxurious Master Bathroom***Corner lot home w/ 2 car side load garage is one of the best homes in Subdivision***Great Schools and community amenities**