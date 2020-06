Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Welcome to the Courts at County Center. This versatile professional office space allows for many uses and can be customized to the owner's preference. This 1st floor unit contains three office spaces, conference room, kitchenette, two half bathrooms and two entrance/exit points. Parking is generous and no charge. This unit is available for sale or lease. Located right off Prince William pkwy and Ridgefield Dr this unit is prime location to establish a business in one of the highest growing areas in Woodbridge. Feel free to call or email any questions or for showing availability.