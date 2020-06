Amenities

Lakeridge Townhome - Lovely 3 level townhome in the heart of Lake Ridge. Hardwoods on main level. Open floor plan with all stainless appliances in the kitchen with granite counters. Peaceful views off deck which backs to common area and trees. Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom. Large rec room in basement and tons of storage space. Access to pools, tennis courts, tot lots, lakes and more!



Pets case by case. No vouchers



