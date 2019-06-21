6 PRESCOTT CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

In sought-after Countryside, this beautiful 4600 sq. ft. Tudor colonial on a private cul-de-sac lot backs to park-like setting with mature trees, stone pathways, stone and slate patio and fenced rear yard with two gates. Oversized two-car garage with extra pad for 3rd car...Must see inside with stunning gourmet kitchen with granite tops, center island, desk area, formal butler's pantry, casement windows overlooking trees and gardens...breakfast room with bay window...main level study with hardwood floors and bay window could be a guest suite...fabulous family room with wood-burning fireplace with door to patio...formal dining room with hardwood floors and bay window...great home for entertaining. The master suite has a private office with exit to screened-in balcony, sitting room and luxury master bath with soaking tub...Lower level features a spacious recreation room and full bath. Countryside amenities include 3 swimming pools, trails, tennis, community center...Minutes to the Potomac River...close to restaurants, shopping, mall and close to Dulles Airport...