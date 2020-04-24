All apartments in Countryside
45552 MALLARD POINT TER

45552 Mallard Point Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

45552 Mallard Point Terrace, Countryside, VA 20165

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tenant gets main & upper level with use of garage and driveway. Landlord reserves use of basement when she's in town. Over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space with brick front and 3 level rear extension. Large, bright living room with corner gas fireplace. Adjoining dining room. Expansive kitchen with wood floring, table space and family room; service door to private deck. Kitchen includes ample 42" cabinets, granite counters, gas range, built-in microwave. Terrific master bedroom with ceiling fan, large walk-in closet. Luxury style master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double bowl vanity. Ample secondary bedrooms and a large hall linen closet. Pets considered on case-by-case basis; number & size restricted by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER have any available units?
45552 MALLARD POINT TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER have?
Some of 45552 MALLARD POINT TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45552 MALLARD POINT TER currently offering any rent specials?
45552 MALLARD POINT TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45552 MALLARD POINT TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 45552 MALLARD POINT TER is pet friendly.
Does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER offer parking?
Yes, 45552 MALLARD POINT TER offers parking.
Does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45552 MALLARD POINT TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER have a pool?
No, 45552 MALLARD POINT TER does not have a pool.
Does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER have accessible units?
No, 45552 MALLARD POINT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45552 MALLARD POINT TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 45552 MALLARD POINT TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 45552 MALLARD POINT TER does not have units with air conditioning.
