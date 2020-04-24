45552 MALLARD POINT TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tenant gets main & upper level with use of garage and driveway. Landlord reserves use of basement when she's in town. Over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space with brick front and 3 level rear extension. Large, bright living room with corner gas fireplace. Adjoining dining room. Expansive kitchen with wood floring, table space and family room; service door to private deck. Kitchen includes ample 42" cabinets, granite counters, gas range, built-in microwave. Terrific master bedroom with ceiling fan, large walk-in closet. Luxury style master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double bowl vanity. Ample secondary bedrooms and a large hall linen closet. Pets considered on case-by-case basis; number & size restricted by landlord.