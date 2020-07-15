Amenities

4407 Morehouse Terrace Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brick Colonial in Chesterfield - 4407 Morehouse Terrace is a spacious two story brick Colonial home on a beautifully landscaped and partially wooded lot located in Chesterfield County. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this 2700 square foot home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a formal living room and formal dining room, a family room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and pantry. Additionally, this home has a full finished basement that can be used like a master suite with 2 bedrooms, a study or second family room with built-in shelving and a full bath. Other amenities include a screened-in porch, a covered patio, a beautiful blend of hardwood floors and carpeting, pull down attic storage, and a 1-car garage. Membership to the Creekwood Recreation Center is included and allows residents of this community to enjoy the use of its swimming pool and tennis courts. This home utilizes a heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort. It is located in the Jacobs Road Elementary, Manchester Middle and Clover Hill High school districts. We encourage you to drive by before contacting us to see the inside.



Total security deposit may be equal to one month rent or two months rent. Please call our office for details.



