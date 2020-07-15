All apartments in Chesterfield County
Find more places like
4407 Morehouse Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterfield County, VA
/
4407 Morehouse Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4407 Morehouse Terrace

4407 Morehouse Terrace · (804) 794-2850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4407 Morehouse Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA 23832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4407 Morehouse Terrace · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4407 Morehouse Terrace Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brick Colonial in Chesterfield - 4407 Morehouse Terrace is a spacious two story brick Colonial home on a beautifully landscaped and partially wooded lot located in Chesterfield County. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this 2700 square foot home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a formal living room and formal dining room, a family room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and pantry. Additionally, this home has a full finished basement that can be used like a master suite with 2 bedrooms, a study or second family room with built-in shelving and a full bath. Other amenities include a screened-in porch, a covered patio, a beautiful blend of hardwood floors and carpeting, pull down attic storage, and a 1-car garage. Membership to the Creekwood Recreation Center is included and allows residents of this community to enjoy the use of its swimming pool and tennis courts. This home utilizes a heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort. It is located in the Jacobs Road Elementary, Manchester Middle and Clover Hill High school districts. We encourage you to drive by before contacting us to see the inside.

Total security deposit may be equal to one month rent or two months rent. Please call our office for details.

(RLNE5905961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4407 Morehouse Terrace have any available units?
4407 Morehouse Terrace has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4407 Morehouse Terrace have?
Some of 4407 Morehouse Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 Morehouse Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Morehouse Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Morehouse Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 Morehouse Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4407 Morehouse Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4407 Morehouse Terrace offers parking.
Does 4407 Morehouse Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Morehouse Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Morehouse Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4407 Morehouse Terrace has a pool.
Does 4407 Morehouse Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4407 Morehouse Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Morehouse Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 Morehouse Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 Morehouse Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4407 Morehouse Terrace has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres
Chester, VA 23836
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr
Chester, VA 23831
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr
Brandermill, VA 23112
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd
Bon Air, VA 23235
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz
Chester, VA 23831
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave
Chesterfield County, VA 23832
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way
Bellwood, VA 23237

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VAPrince George, VASandston, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VABrandermill, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VALakeside, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAWyndham, VAFarmville, VASouth Hill, VALake Monticello, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAPantops, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityUniversity of RichmondCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College