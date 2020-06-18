612 Beecher Stowe St

Amenities

This single family home was built in 2014 and is conveniently located in Culpepper Landing! With almost 2500sqft of space this property is roomy and packed with amenities including: Walk-in Closets in Every Bedroom! Open Kitchen with Island. Screened Porch! Driveway space for 4 cars. 2 car attached Garage! En-suite Bathroom. 2 Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom! Washer and Dryer included. Landing area! Formal Dining Area. Den/flexroom! Pet friendly with 1-time fee. $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers