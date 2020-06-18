All apartments in Chesapeake
612 Beecher Stowe St

612 Beecher Stowe Street · (540) 625-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 Beecher Stowe Street, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Culpepper Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2468 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This single family home was built in 2014 and is conveniently located in Culpepper Landing! With almost 2500sqft of space this property is roomy and packed with amenities including: Walk-in Closets in Every Bedroom! Open Kitchen with Island. Screened Porch! Driveway space for 4 cars. 2 car attached Garage! En-suite Bathroom. 2 Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom! Washer and Dryer included. Landing area! Formal Dining Area. Den/flexroom! Pet friendly with 1-time fee. $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Beecher Stowe St have any available units?
612 Beecher Stowe St has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Beecher Stowe St have?
Some of 612 Beecher Stowe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Beecher Stowe St currently offering any rent specials?
612 Beecher Stowe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Beecher Stowe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Beecher Stowe St is pet friendly.
Does 612 Beecher Stowe St offer parking?
Yes, 612 Beecher Stowe St does offer parking.
Does 612 Beecher Stowe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Beecher Stowe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Beecher Stowe St have a pool?
Yes, 612 Beecher Stowe St has a pool.
Does 612 Beecher Stowe St have accessible units?
No, 612 Beecher Stowe St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Beecher Stowe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Beecher Stowe St does not have units with dishwashers.
