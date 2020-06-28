3069 Vidalia Court

Amenities
Excellent, huge 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, single-family home.
Huge master bedroom features office/large nook with dual-sided fireplace. Master has huge walk-in closets. Master room features a bathroom with a whirlpool tub, shower, and toilet.
Main level Office room with double door entryway. Huge finished basement with two rooms and large main space. Large carpeted family room and bright and airy tile-floored morning room. Wood floor in foyer, kitchen, formal living and dining room areas.
Large deck with seating perfect for BBQ and entertaining.
Nearby shopping, dining commuter park & ride, 95 access, and community centers. Great schools, Swans Creek Elementary, Potomac Middle/High Schools.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/dumfries-va?lid=12547984
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5125759)