3069 Vidalia Court

3069 Vidalia Court
Location

3069 Vidalia Court, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Excellent, huge 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, single-family home.

Huge master bedroom features office/large nook with dual-sided fireplace. Master has huge walk-in closets. Master room features a bathroom with a whirlpool tub, shower, and toilet.

Main level Office room with double door entryway. Huge finished basement with two rooms and large main space. Large carpeted family room and bright and airy tile-floored morning room. Wood floor in foyer, kitchen, formal living and dining room areas.

Large deck with seating perfect for BBQ and entertaining.

Nearby shopping, dining commuter park & ride, 95 access, and community centers. Great schools, Swans Creek Elementary, Potomac Middle/High Schools.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/dumfries-va?lid=12547984

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3069 Vidalia Court have any available units?
3069 Vidalia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3069 Vidalia Court have?
Some of 3069 Vidalia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3069 Vidalia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3069 Vidalia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3069 Vidalia Court pet-friendly?
No, 3069 Vidalia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 3069 Vidalia Court offer parking?
Yes, 3069 Vidalia Court offers parking.
Does 3069 Vidalia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3069 Vidalia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3069 Vidalia Court have a pool?
Yes, 3069 Vidalia Court has a pool.
Does 3069 Vidalia Court have accessible units?
No, 3069 Vidalia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3069 Vidalia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3069 Vidalia Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3069 Vidalia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3069 Vidalia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
