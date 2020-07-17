2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for. The Main level welcomes you to a light filled living room that showcases gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, lots of natural light, a half bath, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42~ cabinets and dining room. The Upper level features 9~ ceilings, Master Suite with master-bath, and 2 other spacious bedrooms with a full guest bath. Lower-level also maintains the 9~ ceilings displayed throughout the entire home, and wows you with an spacious recreational area ideal for a media-room, and a large bedroom with tons of closet space, and a full bathroom ~ ideal for visiting guest, a gym, or even a private study area/office. Enjoy community amenities such as ground pool, gym, club house, tot lot, and walking paths. Minutes away from the I-95 hot lanes, River Oaks Shopping Center, Walmart, and Wegmans.