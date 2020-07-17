2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE

Amenities
Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for. The Main level welcomes you to a light filled living room that showcases gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, lots of natural light, a half bath, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42~ cabinets and dining room. The Upper level features 9~ ceilings, Master Suite with master-bath, and 2 other spacious bedrooms with a full guest bath. Lower-level also maintains the 9~ ceilings displayed throughout the entire home, and wows you with an spacious recreational area ideal for a media-room, and a large bedroom with tons of closet space, and a full bathroom ~ ideal for visiting guest, a gym, or even a private study area/office. Enjoy community amenities such as ground pool, gym, club house, tot lot, and walking paths. Minutes away from the I-95 hot lanes, River Oaks Shopping Center, Walmart, and Wegmans.