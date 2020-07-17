All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE

2936 Chinkapin Oak Lane · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2936 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 176 · Avail. now

$2,280

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for. The Main level welcomes you to a light filled living room that showcases gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, lots of natural light, a half bath, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42~ cabinets and dining room. The Upper level features 9~ ceilings, Master Suite with master-bath, and 2 other spacious bedrooms with a full guest bath. Lower-level also maintains the 9~ ceilings displayed throughout the entire home, and wows you with an spacious recreational area ideal for a media-room, and a large bedroom with tons of closet space, and a full bathroom ~ ideal for visiting guest, a gym, or even a private study area/office. Enjoy community amenities such as ground pool, gym, club house, tot lot, and walking paths. Minutes away from the I-95 hot lanes, River Oaks Shopping Center, Walmart, and Wegmans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have any available units?
2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE has a unit available for $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have?
Some of 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE has a pool.
Does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
