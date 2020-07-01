2916 WREN COURT

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Beautifully remodeled 2-level, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms end-unit townhome! ONLY $1,500 per month. WILL RENT FAST! Available for immediate move-in. Remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinet space, gorgeous remodeled bathroom, huge main level with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Three large bedrooms upstairs with a private master bathroom. Located minutes from 95, commuter lots, and Potomac Mills; you~re close to everything and anything. Pet-friendly, cat or dog. UTILITIES INCLUDED (electric, water, gas, sewer and HOA fee) for only an additional $250/month. This does not include cable TV or internet. 1-parking pass included with rent. Sorry, This one can~t be beat.