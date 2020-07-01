All apartments in Cherry Hill
2916 WREN COURT

2916 Wren Court · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Wren Court, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Beautifully remodeled 2-level, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms end-unit townhome! ONLY $1,500 per month. WILL RENT FAST! Available for immediate move-in. Remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinet space, gorgeous remodeled bathroom, huge main level with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Three large bedrooms upstairs with a private master bathroom. Located minutes from 95, commuter lots, and Potomac Mills; you~re close to everything and anything. Pet-friendly, cat or dog. UTILITIES INCLUDED (electric, water, gas, sewer and HOA fee) for only an additional $250/month. This does not include cable TV or internet. 1-parking pass included with rent. Sorry, This one can~t be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 WREN COURT have any available units?
2916 WREN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2916 WREN COURT have?
Some of 2916 WREN COURT's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 WREN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2916 WREN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 WREN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 WREN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2916 WREN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2916 WREN COURT offers parking.
Does 2916 WREN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 WREN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 WREN COURT have a pool?
No, 2916 WREN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2916 WREN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2916 WREN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 WREN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 WREN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 WREN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 WREN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

