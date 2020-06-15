All apartments in Cherry Hill
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
2645 MIRANDA COURT
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:37 PM

2645 MIRANDA COURT

2645 Miranda Court · (703) 535-3610
Location

2645 Miranda Court, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spacious 3 level townhouse located in River Oaks. With fresh paint, new carpet on the upper level, newer roof and siding, this home does not disappoint. Home features a large open living area leading into a large dining area and kitchen with plenty of counter space, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find an oversized master bedroom with large en suite bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The basement is fully finished featuring a 4th bedroom and full bath. The back yard is fully fenced with a large platform deck, perfect for entertaining and grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 MIRANDA COURT have any available units?
2645 MIRANDA COURT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2645 MIRANDA COURT have?
Some of 2645 MIRANDA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 MIRANDA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2645 MIRANDA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 MIRANDA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2645 MIRANDA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2645 MIRANDA COURT offer parking?
No, 2645 MIRANDA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2645 MIRANDA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2645 MIRANDA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 MIRANDA COURT have a pool?
No, 2645 MIRANDA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2645 MIRANDA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2645 MIRANDA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 MIRANDA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 MIRANDA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 MIRANDA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2645 MIRANDA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
