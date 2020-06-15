2645 MIRANDA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious 3 level townhouse located in River Oaks. With fresh paint, new carpet on the upper level, newer roof and siding, this home does not disappoint. Home features a large open living area leading into a large dining area and kitchen with plenty of counter space, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find an oversized master bedroom with large en suite bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The basement is fully finished featuring a 4th bedroom and full bath. The back yard is fully fenced with a large platform deck, perfect for entertaining and grilling.