2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE

Amenities
Welcome to 2409 Morgans Point Dr. located in the award winning, waterfront community of Potomac Shores. It is a brand new house. This amazing home has almost 4,400 finished sq.ft. (including basement) with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, huge finished walkout basement, 2 car garage, 5 zone irrigation system, backs to mountain and trees, covered front porch and a lot more. When you enter the home you notice its unique features: wide plank hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, double oven, big kitchen island, SS appliances, etc. The owner's retreat is spacious & has an upgraded bathroom. PETS on case by case basis. Walking distance to the elementary school (on-site) and the future middle school (on-site). Within just a year there will be a VRE station IN the community.