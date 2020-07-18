2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Welcome to 2409 Morgans Point Dr. located in the award winning, waterfront community of Potomac Shores. It is a brand new house. This amazing home has almost 4,400 finished sq.ft. (including basement) with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, huge finished walkout basement, 2 car garage, 5 zone irrigation system, backs to mountain and trees, covered front porch and a lot more. When you enter the home you notice its unique features: wide plank hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, double oven, big kitchen island, SS appliances, etc. The owner's retreat is spacious & has an upgraded bathroom. PETS on case by case basis. Walking distance to the elementary school (on-site) and the future middle school (on-site). Within just a year there will be a VRE station IN the community.