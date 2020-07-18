All apartments in Cherry Hill
2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE
2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE

2409 Morgans Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Morgans Point Dr, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Welcome to 2409 Morgans Point Dr. located in the award winning, waterfront community of Potomac Shores. It is a brand new house. This amazing home has almost 4,400 finished sq.ft. (including basement) with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, huge finished walkout basement, 2 car garage, 5 zone irrigation system, backs to mountain and trees, covered front porch and a lot more. When you enter the home you notice its unique features: wide plank hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, double oven, big kitchen island, SS appliances, etc. The owner's retreat is spacious & has an upgraded bathroom. PETS on case by case basis. Walking distance to the elementary school (on-site) and the future middle school (on-site). Within just a year there will be a VRE station IN the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE have any available units?
2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 MORGANS POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
