2332 Harmsworth Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

GORGEOUS 3 YEARS YOUNG SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER POTOMAC SHORES!! INVITING FRONT PORCH, 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOODS IN FOYER, KITCHEN AND HALL. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOKING, HUGE CENTER ISLAND, BREAKFAST ROOM FULL OF WINDOWS THAT WALKS OUT TO TREX DECK, FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, MAIN LEVEL OFFICE WITH FRENCH DOORS, 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, MASTER SUITE WITH HIS AND HER WALK IN CLOSETS AND EN SUITE LUXURY BATH, BEDROOM LEVEL LAUNDRY WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM, POTENTIAL 5TH BEDROOM (NTC) FULL BATH AND ACCESS TO THE LARGEST GARAGE YOU'VE EVER SEEN!!!!! THIS IS A GARAGE PLUS A POTENTIAL HOME GYM, MAN CAVE, PLAY AREA ETC... GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, GREAT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PARKS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND MORE!! RENT INCLUDES TRASH AND VERIZON 150/150 INTERNET. YOU WILL ALSO GET TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE AMAZING COMMUNITY AMENITIES; GYM ACCESS, POOL ACCESS, GOLF COURSE WITH CLUBHOUSE /RESTAURANT, 4 MILES OF SCENIC TRAILS WITH WATERFRONT VIEWS, A CANOE LAUNCH AND MORE!! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.