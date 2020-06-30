2316 Sweet Pepperbrush Loop

Amenities

Former Model home in Potomac Shores with amazing upgrades. Plenty of space -- perfect for dual-career family who need space for an Au Pair or with family who visit regularly! Four bedrooms on top floor (each with full bath attached), the master has TWO walk-in closets; one full bed/bath is on the main level (ideal for Gramma visits) and one full bed/bath on the basement level (and the basement has walk-out access).



Fantastic school district (new elementary school within walking distance) and amenities are awesome in this neighborhood; two huge pools, incredible workout facilities, etc., and internet is included in the rent!



Just minutes to Quantico. Easy commute to Ft. Belvoir, and even to the Pentagon with express buses and HOV.



Pets negotiable with fee. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $4,100/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



*The driveway does exist! This pic was just taken while this home was still showing as a model and it wasn't built yet :)

*NOT available before 1 July 2020

*2 year (or longer) lease preferred