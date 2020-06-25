All apartments in Cherry Hill
2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD

2274 River Birch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2274 River Birch Rd, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
media room
This gorgeous home built in 2018 has it all; location, curb appeal, cover front porch, upgrades throughout, etc. No need to wait for your perfect home to be built - It's all ready for you to move-in and enjoy!As you enter the foyer you're immediately greeted with a graceful arch and striking wood laminate flooring that welcomes you into the home. A formal living room is perfect for entertaining and the home office/study is so convenient. As you move through to the rear of the home, you'll notice how the space is open and breathtakingly upgraded. A huge family room with a fireplace and plenty of natural light opens to a stunning kitchen across a large island. This kitchen boasts granite countertops, decorator tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, double oven, plenty of counter and cabinet space and a large, step-in pantry. The open dining area provides a wonderful space for gatherings at home. A rear door off this area opens to a covered porch and extended patio. The second upper level staircase is found off the dinette and ascends to a large second master suite or private guest room. This room has a full bathroom and a walk-in closet. It has so many possibilities for your enjoyment. Upstairs a double door entry opens to a luxurious owners suite with a tray ceiling, sitting area, and two huge walk-in closets. The master bathroom features a double bowl vanity, large bathtub and Roman shower with a seat. The hall bathroom also features a double bowl vanity. Three other generous bedrooms and a convenient 2nd floor laundry round out the main upper level. The basement offers a finished lower level that features a large family/media room, another bedroom and full bath. Another big room downstairs offers a ton of space for storage. This wonderful home has countless upgrades and custom features. It's located in the very desirable Potomac Shores community, so close to Quantico, shopping, restaurants, commuter routes and just 30 miles from DC along the Potomac River. The Potomac Shores community offers a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, a new elementary school, sports fields, parks and trails, a rollicking Shores Club - an incredible 13,000-square-foot recreation & social center, a state-of-the-art fitness facility with personal training & group classes and so much more! You simply have to see it to believe it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD have any available units?
2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD have?
Some of 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
