2274 RIVER BIRCH ROAD

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym media room

This gorgeous home built in 2018 has it all; location, curb appeal, cover front porch, upgrades throughout, etc. No need to wait for your perfect home to be built - It's all ready for you to move-in and enjoy!As you enter the foyer you're immediately greeted with a graceful arch and striking wood laminate flooring that welcomes you into the home. A formal living room is perfect for entertaining and the home office/study is so convenient. As you move through to the rear of the home, you'll notice how the space is open and breathtakingly upgraded. A huge family room with a fireplace and plenty of natural light opens to a stunning kitchen across a large island. This kitchen boasts granite countertops, decorator tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, double oven, plenty of counter and cabinet space and a large, step-in pantry. The open dining area provides a wonderful space for gatherings at home. A rear door off this area opens to a covered porch and extended patio. The second upper level staircase is found off the dinette and ascends to a large second master suite or private guest room. This room has a full bathroom and a walk-in closet. It has so many possibilities for your enjoyment. Upstairs a double door entry opens to a luxurious owners suite with a tray ceiling, sitting area, and two huge walk-in closets. The master bathroom features a double bowl vanity, large bathtub and Roman shower with a seat. The hall bathroom also features a double bowl vanity. Three other generous bedrooms and a convenient 2nd floor laundry round out the main upper level. The basement offers a finished lower level that features a large family/media room, another bedroom and full bath. Another big room downstairs offers a ton of space for storage. This wonderful home has countless upgrades and custom features. It's located in the very desirable Potomac Shores community, so close to Quantico, shopping, restaurants, commuter routes and just 30 miles from DC along the Potomac River. The Potomac Shores community offers a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, a new elementary school, sports fields, parks and trails, a rollicking Shores Club - an incredible 13,000-square-foot recreation & social center, a state-of-the-art fitness facility with personal training & group classes and so much more! You simply have to see it to believe it!