18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly yoga

**GORGEOUS***Brand New Home FOR RENT. Immediate Occupancy is possible. This is stunning Griffin Hall Main Floor Master Bedroom Villa with three finished levels, a deck and new owners adding a patio, and an in-ground sprinkler system before you move in! It's Larger than it appears over 3400 square feet of finished living space! Three bedrooms (possible 4th with Bonus room or media room) a full bath on every level and a family room on each level. Soaring high ceilings in the great room, tray ceiling in the master bedroom. Great views of the natural areas behind the villas. Owners prefer non-smokers, applicants with very good credit will consider a 12,24, up to 36 months lease, Dog Allowed on Case by Case Basis. C your agent today or call us. Included in the rent is 150/150 internet, the gym, pools in summer, trash removal and you also are moving into a Resort Style Community. Every month you get an email of all the events and classes and different group gatherings so you can make plans to attend. Things like Beer & Wine night, Bunco, Pilates classes, Paint & Sip Classes, Book Clubs, Cigar Night Meetups, Yoga, and so much more. If you like being social you will love Potomac Shores.