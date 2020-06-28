All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD

18172 Red Mulberry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18172 Red Mulberry Road, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
yoga
**GORGEOUS***Brand New Home FOR RENT. Immediate Occupancy is possible. This is stunning Griffin Hall Main Floor Master Bedroom Villa with three finished levels, a deck and new owners adding a patio, and an in-ground sprinkler system before you move in! It's Larger than it appears over 3400 square feet of finished living space! Three bedrooms (possible 4th with Bonus room or media room) a full bath on every level and a family room on each level. Soaring high ceilings in the great room, tray ceiling in the master bedroom. Great views of the natural areas behind the villas. Owners prefer non-smokers, applicants with very good credit will consider a 12,24, up to 36 months lease, Dog Allowed on Case by Case Basis. C your agent today or call us. Included in the rent is 150/150 internet, the gym, pools in summer, trash removal and you also are moving into a Resort Style Community. Every month you get an email of all the events and classes and different group gatherings so you can make plans to attend. Things like Beer & Wine night, Bunco, Pilates classes, Paint & Sip Classes, Book Clubs, Cigar Night Meetups, Yoga, and so much more. If you like being social you will love Potomac Shores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD have any available units?
18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD has a pool.
Does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18172 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia