Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD

18057 Red Mulberry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

18057 Red Mulberry Rd, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
yoga
You can rent a home in Potomac Shores. Best of all this model home that has never been lived in. This is a three bedroom, two full and two half bath, two car garage townhome that is brand new! No worries about parking here, you get the garage and room for visitors on your concrete private driveway. You also get to look at the beautiful sunsets nightly as well as all the amenities that Potomac Shores has to offer. This is a resort style community with pool, The Shores Club, a social director on staff, in The Barn you will find a state of the art fitness center that is included in your rent as well as the high speed internet. More savings are the energy efficient home that offers gas heat, cooking and hot water. In ground sprinkler system, washer and dryer, stainless appliances, granite counters and wood flooring. This is a beautiful home. In Potomac Shores there are social events, classes such as Zumba, Spin, Yoga, Ballroom Dance, and clubs such as Book Clubs, Bunco Clubs, Garden Clubs, Lunch Groups, Cigar Night, Beer & Wine Club and so many more fun things. Available March 1st.Owners prefers very good credit, non-smokers, no pets and will consider a 12 month, 24 months or up to 3 year lease. Call your favorite agent to see this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD have any available units?
18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD has a pool.
Does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
