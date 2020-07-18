18057 RED MULBERRY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access yoga

You can rent a home in Potomac Shores. Best of all this model home that has never been lived in. This is a three bedroom, two full and two half bath, two car garage townhome that is brand new! No worries about parking here, you get the garage and room for visitors on your concrete private driveway. You also get to look at the beautiful sunsets nightly as well as all the amenities that Potomac Shores has to offer. This is a resort style community with pool, The Shores Club, a social director on staff, in The Barn you will find a state of the art fitness center that is included in your rent as well as the high speed internet. More savings are the energy efficient home that offers gas heat, cooking and hot water. In ground sprinkler system, washer and dryer, stainless appliances, granite counters and wood flooring. This is a beautiful home. In Potomac Shores there are social events, classes such as Zumba, Spin, Yoga, Ballroom Dance, and clubs such as Book Clubs, Bunco Clubs, Garden Clubs, Lunch Groups, Cigar Night, Beer & Wine Club and so many more fun things. Available March 1st.Owners prefers very good credit, non-smokers, no pets and will consider a 12 month, 24 months or up to 3 year lease. Call your favorite agent to see this home today.