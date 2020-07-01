All apartments in Cherry Hill
18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD

18056 Red Mulberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

18056 Red Mulberry Road, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
Main floor master bedroom home with over 3400 finished square feet of living space! It is a Ryan Homes Villa, and it feels like a huge end unit townhome. Deck, Walkout basement, two-car garage. Best of all it is an **Quick Move-in Home**It looks brand new inside. 12,24-month lease, no pets, non-smokers only, and owners require good or excellent credit. Call your agent to see today. Super gorgeous Linen Glazed cabinets, shadow boxing, chair rail and crown molding trim package, insulated garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, awesome light filters into the family room, master, upper loft, and rear bedrooms upstairs as well as the full finished lower level. Security system, smart thermostats, several ceiling fan outlets, the upstairs has a finished bonus room with lots of extra electrical outlets ( could easily become an office! ) Deck, nice larger lot with room for a patio, fenced yard, etc. In-ground sprinkler system as well. Come see this beautiful home today, make your offer, lock your loan and move in 30 days or less. At Potomac Shores, the HOA includes 150;/150 internet, the State of the art Gym, all the resort-style amenities, including social events. Potomac Shores residents benefit from many clubs such as Book Clubs, Bunco, Garden Club, Beer & Wine Meetups, as wellCigar Meetups. There is Ladies Who Lunch ( once a month) Paint & Sip Classes, Pilates, water aerobics in summer, Yoga, and so much more. Stop in at the Golf Club for lunch or early dinner and meet the residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD have any available units?
18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

