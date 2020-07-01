18056 RED MULBERRY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access yoga

Main floor master bedroom home with over 3400 finished square feet of living space! It is a Ryan Homes Villa, and it feels like a huge end unit townhome. Deck, Walkout basement, two-car garage. Best of all it is an **Quick Move-in Home**It looks brand new inside. 12,24-month lease, no pets, non-smokers only, and owners require good or excellent credit. Call your agent to see today. Super gorgeous Linen Glazed cabinets, shadow boxing, chair rail and crown molding trim package, insulated garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, awesome light filters into the family room, master, upper loft, and rear bedrooms upstairs as well as the full finished lower level. Security system, smart thermostats, several ceiling fan outlets, the upstairs has a finished bonus room with lots of extra electrical outlets ( could easily become an office! ) Deck, nice larger lot with room for a patio, fenced yard, etc. In-ground sprinkler system as well. Come see this beautiful home today, make your offer, lock your loan and move in 30 days or less. At Potomac Shores, the HOA includes 150;/150 internet, the State of the art Gym, all the resort-style amenities, including social events. Potomac Shores residents benefit from many clubs such as Book Clubs, Bunco, Garden Club, Beer & Wine Meetups, as wellCigar Meetups. There is Ladies Who Lunch ( once a month) Paint & Sip Classes, Pilates, water aerobics in summer, Yoga, and so much more. Stop in at the Golf Club for lunch or early dinner and meet the residents.