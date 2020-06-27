17462 SPRING CRESS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Lease pending***Four bedroom home. The master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on the main floor and two bedrooms in the finished walk-up lower level. This home is less than two years old and is dreamy inside. Wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, stone gas fireplace, coffer ceilings, 10 ft high ceilings in the grand room and an awesome flex room on the upper level. ( think office, hobby room or possibly a guest room. Basement has a large family room, two huge storage closets and a massive storage room, walk up to the patio and fenced rear yard. This home also has a front porch and covered rear porch. It is Fantastic! Remember it has a fenced yard. 12,24,0r 36 month lease, dog ok, non-smokers only, good credit a must. Could be available soon if someone makes an application quickly.