17373 CUSACK LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Lovely 3 level END UNIT townhome for rent with three bedrooms. Home has hardwood floors on main and upper level. Kitchen has been nicely upgraded to include stainless steel appliances. Lower level has a LARGE rec room and laundry room with storage space. Home also features a deck and is fenced in. Pets are case by case (please submit photo with application). Apply here https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/17373-Cusack-Lane-Dumfries-VA-22026-295319908