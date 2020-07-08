17373 Cusack Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22026 Wayside Village
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 3 level END UNIT townhome for rent with three bedrooms. Home has hardwood floors on main and upper level. Kitchen has been nicely upgraded to include stainless steel appliances. Lower level has a LARGE rec room and laundry room with storage space. Home also features a deck and is fenced in. Pets are case by case (please submit photo with application). Apply here https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/17373-Cusack-Lane-Dumfries-VA-22026-295319908
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17373 CUSACK LN have any available units?
17373 CUSACK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17373 CUSACK LN have?
Some of 17373 CUSACK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17373 CUSACK LN currently offering any rent specials?
17373 CUSACK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17373 CUSACK LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 17373 CUSACK LN is pet friendly.
Does 17373 CUSACK LN offer parking?
Yes, 17373 CUSACK LN offers parking.
Does 17373 CUSACK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17373 CUSACK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17373 CUSACK LN have a pool?
No, 17373 CUSACK LN does not have a pool.
Does 17373 CUSACK LN have accessible units?
No, 17373 CUSACK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 17373 CUSACK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17373 CUSACK LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 17373 CUSACK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 17373 CUSACK LN does not have units with air conditioning.
