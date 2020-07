Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated! Enjoy all the benefits of new flooring, carpet, kitchen, and bathrooms. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse in the Princeton Woods neighborhood. This home has a kitchen that leads out to a large deck. Main level of the home includes a family room! Just a short walking distance to pool! Fully finished basement with half bathroom. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.