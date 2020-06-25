17008 HOSKINS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 3 level townhome in Cherry Hill Crossing. Constructed in 2015. Huge living/dining room combo. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances as well as breakfast bar. Relax on the oversized deck just off the kitchen, or enjoy the yard below. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Two master suites on upper level - both with ceramic tiled bathrooms. Lots of storage space in the master bedroom walk-in closet. Lower level offers a carpeted family room with French door to rear entrace. Samsung upgraded full size laundry on upper bedroom level. 1 car garage plus driveway. Extra storage area in garage. Home has been well cared for an maintained. Freshly painted walls. Pets - case by case with $25 per pet / per month.