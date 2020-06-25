All apartments in Cherry Hill
17008 HOSKINS WAY
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

17008 HOSKINS WAY

17008 Hoskins Way · No Longer Available
Location

17008 Hoskins Way, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3 level townhome in Cherry Hill Crossing. Constructed in 2015. Huge living/dining room combo. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances as well as breakfast bar. Relax on the oversized deck just off the kitchen, or enjoy the yard below. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Two master suites on upper level - both with ceramic tiled bathrooms. Lots of storage space in the master bedroom walk-in closet. Lower level offers a carpeted family room with French door to rear entrace. Samsung upgraded full size laundry on upper bedroom level. 1 car garage plus driveway. Extra storage area in garage. Home has been well cared for an maintained. Freshly painted walls. Pets - case by case with $25 per pet / per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

