Cherry Hill, VA
16957 Toms River Loop
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

16957 Toms River Loop

16957 Toms River Loop · No Longer Available
Cherry Hill
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

16957 Toms River Loop, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- SORRY, NO VOUCHERS OR SMOKING ACCEPTED. Very nice end unit, 3 levels convenient to everywhere! Nice hardwoods throughout main level with open living from living to dining room, breakfast table area in kitchen. Upper level offers 3 full bedrooms and 2 full bathroom and hardwoods in hall and bedrooms. Finished basement offers family room, walk-out, full bath, and flex room (could be 4th bedroom, NTC). This one is nice and close to shops, restaurants, highways, etc. NO VOUCHERS OR SMOKING. MUST USE ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION ONLY!!! It can be found at www.getsoldva.com, click on the RENTAL APPLICATION tab and search for 16957 TOMS RIVER LOOP. Must be fully completed with all required information to avoid delays. NO EXCEPTIONS. Thank you! MUST USE BHHS SELECT RENTAL APPLICATION. SUBMITTING A RENTAL APPLICATION - $50 Application Fee Per Adult, $1,900 Deposit in form of CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY, ONCE ACCEPTED. MADE PAYABLE TO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty. NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS WILL BE ACCEPTED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5118117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16957 Toms River Loop have any available units?
16957 Toms River Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
Is 16957 Toms River Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16957 Toms River Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16957 Toms River Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 16957 Toms River Loop is pet friendly.
Does 16957 Toms River Loop offer parking?
No, 16957 Toms River Loop does not offer parking.
Does 16957 Toms River Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16957 Toms River Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16957 Toms River Loop have a pool?
No, 16957 Toms River Loop does not have a pool.
Does 16957 Toms River Loop have accessible units?
No, 16957 Toms River Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16957 Toms River Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16957 Toms River Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16957 Toms River Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16957 Toms River Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
