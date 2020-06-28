Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

- SORRY, NO VOUCHERS OR SMOKING ACCEPTED. Very nice end unit, 3 levels convenient to everywhere! Nice hardwoods throughout main level with open living from living to dining room, breakfast table area in kitchen. Upper level offers 3 full bedrooms and 2 full bathroom and hardwoods in hall and bedrooms. Finished basement offers family room, walk-out, full bath, and flex room (could be 4th bedroom, NTC). This one is nice and close to shops, restaurants, highways, etc. NO VOUCHERS OR SMOKING. MUST USE ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION ONLY!!! It can be found at www.getsoldva.com, click on the RENTAL APPLICATION tab and search for 16957 TOMS RIVER LOOP. Must be fully completed with all required information to avoid delays. NO EXCEPTIONS. Thank you! MUST USE BHHS SELECT RENTAL APPLICATION. SUBMITTING A RENTAL APPLICATION - $50 Application Fee Per Adult, $1,900 Deposit in form of CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY, ONCE ACCEPTED. MADE PAYABLE TO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty. NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS WILL BE ACCEPTED



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5118117)