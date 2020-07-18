16872 Sea Lawn Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Renters Warehouse DC and Kate Moore present this magical End unit townhouse with 2car garage in a fantastic location. This home features everything you need, Brand new carpet, Freshly painted walls, on main floor throughout hardwood, 9-foot ceiling, open floorplan, half bathroom, deck with stairs down to the backyard. Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, tile back splash and granite countertop. On upper level 3 bedrooms, and 2 beautifully updated full bathroom. Finished basement with family room, walkout entrance to patio and a half bathroom. Pets are welcome, pet fee required. Application fee is $45/adult. Security deposit is equal to one month rent. For more information and schedule showing please contact Kate at 703-565-7959.