16533 SHERWOOD PLACE

Amenities
~*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*~*APPLY NOW*~*JUST LOWERED BY $100/mo*~ Beautiful new 2020 renovation! 4 bedrooms (3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 in basement) and 2.5 bathrooms (1 full upstairs, 1 full basement, 1 half on main level). NEW recess lighting, cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, hardwood flooring, bathrooms including tiles, vanities, and fixtures, fresh modern gray paint, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. 1 assigned parking space, 2 visitor. Contact me with your credit score, salary, how many people (adults and kids), move-in date and how long can you rent for (sooner the better move-in date and 24+ months preferred). No pets. Contact me for virtual tour walk through link: https://youtu.be/XCyH4goL-Xk