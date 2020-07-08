All apartments in Cherry Hill
16533 SHERWOOD PLACE
16533 SHERWOOD PLACE

16533 Sherwood Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

16533 Sherwood Place, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
~*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*~*APPLY NOW*~*JUST LOWERED BY $100/mo*~ Beautiful new 2020 renovation! 4 bedrooms (3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 in basement) and 2.5 bathrooms (1 full upstairs, 1 full basement, 1 half on main level). NEW recess lighting, cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, hardwood flooring, bathrooms including tiles, vanities, and fixtures, fresh modern gray paint, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. 1 assigned parking space, 2 visitor. Contact me with your credit score, salary, how many people (adults and kids), move-in date and how long can you rent for (sooner the better move-in date and 24+ months preferred). No pets. Contact me for virtual tour walk through link: https://youtu.be/XCyH4goL-Xk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE have any available units?
16533 SHERWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16533 SHERWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE offers parking.
Does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16533 SHERWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

