16533 SHERWOOD PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

~*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*~*APPLY NOW*~*JUST LOWERED BY $100/mo*~ Beautiful new 2020 renovation! 4 bedrooms (3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 in basement) and 2.5 bathrooms (1 full upstairs, 1 full basement, 1 half on main level). NEW recess lighting, cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, hardwood flooring, bathrooms including tiles, vanities, and fixtures, fresh modern gray paint, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. 1 assigned parking space, 2 visitor. Contact me with your credit score, salary, how many people (adults and kids), move-in date and how long can you rent for (sooner the better move-in date and 24+ months preferred). No pets. Contact me for virtual tour walk through link: https://youtu.be/XCyH4goL-Xk