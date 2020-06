Amenities

Come Check out this Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 Bath Town home is located in the River Oaks Community. This Awesome townhome has 2 car garage, open concept, deck, updated appliances, Hardwood and laminate flooring, carpet, & new painting.This home is minutes from Quantico and Fort Belvior, 95 Corridor, and Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. This is the Home is for you and your family.... Please take off your shoes while showing.