Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained town home close to the Wegmans shopping center! Three finished levels with hardwood flooring on each. Expansive family room/dining room combo. Gourmet kitchen with updated appliances, granite & eat-in space. Master suite with walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms with full bathroom on the upper level. The walk-out rec room has a gas fireplace & garage access. The backyard includes a deck,patio & fence. See agent remarks for application instructions.