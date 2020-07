Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bed, 3 bath single family home in Col-de-Sac. Large master suite. Open floor plan, New stainless steel appliances, renovated kitchen, new wooden floors, and large family room; great for entertaining! Finished rec room with walk out to yard, new water heater, and huge two car garage. Property to be managed by Property Management company and available for move in weekend of July 4th.