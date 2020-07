Amenities

Large Two Bedroom End Unit Condo. Great Location close to Rt 50, Rt28 and RT 66. Unit backs to common grounds for extra privacy and large grass area. Nice size kitchen with ceramic floors and butcher block counters. Combo living/ dining area with fireplace. Fenced back yard with patio. No Pets. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Water and Sewer included in rent.