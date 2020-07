Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave

Available 12/15/19 4115 Winter Harbor - Property Id: 173420



Beautiful condo located at the winding brook condominums development. It has 1,119 sqft, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is very convenient for commuters since it is close to major routes like 50, I-66, 28, and Fairfax County Parkway.

