3814 BEECH DOWN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

This is a bright and well maintained home! The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the upper level. It also boasts cathedral ceilings in the large living room and dining room which leads to a large deck with walk down stairs. The lowever level has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a sizable rec room. The laundry is located in a seperate room with a walkout to the backyard. The backyard is open and expansive! You~ll love it! Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. The home is available for immediate move in!