3759 MAZEWOOD LANE

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Foxfield, freshly painted, well maintained and move in ready! Gleaming hardwoods welcome you and usher you into the light filled living room. The bright open kitchen with granite, glass top range and loads of cabinet space also has built in desk/dry bar. The adjoining dining room off kitchen opens to rear deck overlooks common area, pond and majestic trees, perfect for indoor/outdoor dining! All three bedrooms on upper level have hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has full bath and large walk in closet with separate vanity. Skylight allows for sun filled upper level hall. Fully finished LL features family room w/wood burning FP, full bath and walk out to rear patio. Don~t miss this terrific townhome!