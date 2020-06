Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

A Must See!! Ready to Move In 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Brookleigh. Brand New Carpet, Refinished Hardwoods, Kitchen Counter and Backsplash. Living Room, Dinning Room, Half Bath and Kitchen on Main Level. Upstair 2 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath. Fully Fenced Back Patio with a Built in Shed for you to relax. Pool and 2 Assigned Parking included. Close to Shopping Center,Gym,Public Transportation and Highway.