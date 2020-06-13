/
3 bedroom apartments
193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chantilly, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4946 Trail Vista Ln
4946 Trail Vista Lane, Chantilly, VA
PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000! Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4158 HAMLIN COURT
4158 Hamlin Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1056 sqft
Completely renovated two-level townhouse with hardwood floors, new paint. Bathrooms, kitchen upgraded, appliances, and new tile floor. New soaking tub, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms with two reserved parking spaces in front of the townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE
4618 Fillingame Drive, Chantilly, VA
3 Level Single Family with 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath, Fenced Backyard is available now for renting . Main Level Features : Separate Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Laundry, Garage Access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4600 NORRIS COURT
4600 Norris Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Check out this rare single-story home on a large lot situated perfectly at the end of a cul de sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all - custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom walk-in closet in the master, huge wrap around deck, premium
Results within 1 mile of Chantilly
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5243 Braywood Dr
5243 Braywood Drive, Centreville, VA
5243 Braywood Dr Available 08/01/20 Stunning and Spacious! - * STUNNING SPACIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL COL IN SULLY STATION! GOURMET KITCHEN * GLEAMING HARDWOODS * BUILT-INS * 2 STORY FOYER * CUSTOM PAINT * DECK OVERLOOKING TREED PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3639 BUCKEYE COURT
3639 Buckeye Court, Franklin Farm, VA
Available on 8/1. Rare 4 BR, 3.5 BA, townhome w/ walk-out basement backing to trees in Franklin Glen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE
4641 Hummingbird Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2082 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5619 WHARTON LANE
5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13816 ASHINGTON COURT
13816 Ashington Court, Centreville, VA
Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5614 GRESHAM LANE
5614 Gresham Lane, Centreville, VA
Remodeled END unit 3 lvl brick front town home at Center Terrace n.hood, 3 beds and 3 and 1//2 baths. Walkout finished bsmt with room and full bath + huge rec room. 3 bed, 2 full bath on upper level. Master bed w/walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5180 FIERY DAWN COURT
5180 Fiery Dawn Court, Centreville, VA
GORGEOUS END Town House with4 bedroom ,2full & 1half bathroom. and one car garage. Plenty of windows & open floor plan. Ceramic tile in Kitchen & Foyer .Huge living, Dining and Family rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13603 DAIRY LOU COURT
13603 Dairy Lou Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA 3 levels single family home in the sought-after Franklin Farm neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac, .20-acre lot with front porch, deck & landscaping. HW throughout main level. Updated kitchen with granite & ss appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5065 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE
5065 Village Fountain Pl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1690 sqft
Available starting 6/22/20! Gorgeous end home in Faircrest. Huge eat-in kitchen w/island. Formal living & dining rooms. Ceramic tiled foyer. Main level family room. Exquisite master suite and bath w/separate soaking tub and separate shower.
