Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

188 Apartments for rent in Chantilly, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chantilly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4156 PLACID LAKE CT #57C
4156 Placid Lake Court, Chantilly, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large Two Bedroom End Unit Condo. Great Location close to Rt 50, Rt28 and RT 66. Unit backs to common grounds for extra privacy and large grass area. Nice size kitchen with ceramic floors and butcher block counters.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4317 LEES CORNER ROAD
4317 Lees Corner Road, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
950 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Brick Colonial! Gleaming wood floors in most areas, carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and updated appliances. Large deck overlooking the expansive backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
74 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4805 GREAT HERON TER
4805 Great Heron Terrace, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
JUST LISTED! BRICK FRONT 3-FINISHED LEVEL BRICK-FRONT HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION. WALK INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 3-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5170 WILLIAM COLIN COURT
5170 William Colin Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
MUST SEE !!!.EXCELLENT 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 LARGE BRS W/WALK-IN-CLOSETS,OPEN FLOOR PLAN,LOTS OF SUNLIGHT, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FRESH PAINT,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT ON BEDROOM LEVEL.MINS TO COMMUTER LOT. IN GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5208 RUSHBROOK DRIVE
5208 Rushbrook Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1664 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS 2LVL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD*CLEAN, BRIGHT AND PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*SEPARATE LIVING DINING AND FAMILY ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* SERENE FENCED YARD

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2394 sqft
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE
44056 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1542 sqft
Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage.

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY
5945 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
44093 PEIROSA TERRACE
44093 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1542 sqft
One of a kind END-UNIT build in 2014 in sought after East Gate community and in a great schools district. Excellent views from main level and bedrooms. Right off of Rt.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13116 MOSS RANCH LN
13116 Moss Ranch Lane, Greenbriar, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4BR/2BA Charming Ranch style home with new carpeting, paint, roof, siding and shutters. Large living and dining room, eat-in kitchen and very large family room. With a large driveway and a 2 car garage and yard front, back and sides.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Freshly painted with new floors. This beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13816 ASHINGTON COURT
13816 Ashington Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13112 PAVILION LN
13112 Pavilion Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
One Level Living! No Stairs! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, rec room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen, office. Fenced in Yard/Stone Patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chantilly, VA

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

