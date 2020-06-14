Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Chantilly, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chantilly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4946 Trail Vista Ln
4946 Trail Vista Lane, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000! Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3791 LOUISE AVENUE
3791 Louise Avenue, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4320 sqft
Gorgeous single family in sought after school district** luxurious upgrades** Gourmet kitchen, upgraded cabinets , Pantry** Granite counters**Stainless Steel appliances** Hardwood floors on main and upper level** two car garage**luxurious

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4158 HAMLIN COURT
4158 Hamlin Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1056 sqft
Completely renovated two-level townhouse with hardwood floors, new paint. Bathrooms, kitchen upgraded, appliances, and new tile floor. New soaking tub, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms with two reserved parking spaces in front of the townhome.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Chantilly
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
South Riding
0 Unit Available
43626 OBRIEN SQUARE
43626 Obrien Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO CAR GARAGE Townhome in BEAUTIFUL SOUTH RIDING! ! Neutral Paint! Fantastic open floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight. Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in living room with built in book shelves.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13222 GOOSE POND LN
13222 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with9ft ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1102 sqft
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
0 Unit Available
4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE
4641 Hummingbird Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5619 WHARTON LANE
5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2260 sqft
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and

1 of 8

Last updated December 10 at 09:58pm
1 Unit Available
3062 MADDEN COURT
3062 Madden Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Nice 2 level townhouse located in quite neighborhood, Newly upgrade wood floor and new bathrooms. Please Text to Property Manager Eileen Zeng at 571-402-8342
Results within 5 miles of Chantilly
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
34 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,699
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
31 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chantilly, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chantilly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

