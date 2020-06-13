Apartment List
204 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chantilly, VA

Finding an apartment in Chantilly that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE
4618 Fillingame Drive, Chantilly, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2526 sqft
3 Level Single Family with 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath, Fenced Backyard is available now for renting . Main Level Features : Separate Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Laundry, Garage Access.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4600 NORRIS COURT
4600 Norris Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Check out this rare single-story home on a large lot situated perfectly at the end of a cul de sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all - custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom walk-in closet in the master, huge wrap around deck, premium
Results within 1 mile of Chantilly
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5243 Braywood Dr
5243 Braywood Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
5243 Braywood Dr Available 08/01/20 Stunning and Spacious! - * STUNNING SPACIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL COL IN SULLY STATION! GOURMET KITCHEN * GLEAMING HARDWOODS * BUILT-INS * 2 STORY FOYER * CUSTOM PAINT * DECK OVERLOOKING TREED PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13222 GOOSE POND LN
13222 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with9ft ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3434 sqft
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1102 sqft
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5065 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE
5065 Village Fountain Pl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1690 sqft
Available starting 6/22/20! Gorgeous end home in Faircrest. Huge eat-in kitchen w/island. Formal living & dining rooms. Ceramic tiled foyer. Main level family room. Exquisite master suite and bath w/separate soaking tub and separate shower.
Results within 5 miles of Chantilly
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,422
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chantilly, VA

Finding an apartment in Chantilly that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

