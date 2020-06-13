Apartment List
186 Apartments for rent in Chantilly, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4946 Trail Vista Ln
4946 Trail Vista Lane, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000! Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE
4618 Fillingame Drive, Chantilly, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2526 sqft
3 Level Single Family with 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath, Fenced Backyard is available now for renting . Main Level Features : Separate Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Laundry, Garage Access.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4600 NORRIS COURT
4600 Norris Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Check out this rare single-story home on a large lot situated perfectly at the end of a cul de sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all - custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom walk-in closet in the master, huge wrap around deck, premium
Results within 1 mile of Chantilly
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5243 Braywood Dr
5243 Braywood Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
5243 Braywood Dr Available 08/01/20 Stunning and Spacious! - * STUNNING SPACIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL COL IN SULLY STATION! GOURMET KITCHEN * GLEAMING HARDWOODS * BUILT-INS * 2 STORY FOYER * CUSTOM PAINT * DECK OVERLOOKING TREED PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3434 sqft
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3639 BUCKEYE COURT
3639 Buckeye Court, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
Available on 8/1. Rare 4 BR, 3.5 BA, townhome w/ walk-out basement backing to trees in Franklin Glen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5619 WHARTON LANE
5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2260 sqft
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13816 ASHINGTON COURT
13816 Ashington Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5614 GRESHAM LANE
5614 Gresham Lane, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1780 sqft
Remodeled END unit 3 lvl brick front town home at Center Terrace n.hood, 3 beds and 3 and 1//2 baths. Walkout finished bsmt with room and full bath + huge rec room. 3 bed, 2 full bath on upper level. Master bed w/walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13603 DAIRY LOU COURT
13603 Dairy Lou Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA 3 levels single family home in the sought-after Franklin Farm neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac, .20-acre lot with front porch, deck & landscaping. HW throughout main level. Updated kitchen with granite & ss appliances.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4408 HELMSFORD LANE
4408 Helmsford Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo located in a peaceful, quite setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright, Airy and Freshly Painted home. Access to the Private Patio from both the Living R. and M. Bedroom. Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in LR.

1 of 21

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
5142 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5142 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1102 sqft
Cozy/Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo in gated community. This unit is gorgeous and model like in every way. Carpeting throughout and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Chantilly
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
35 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chantilly, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chantilly renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

